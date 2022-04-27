First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $29.16.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

