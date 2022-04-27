First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $29.16.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
