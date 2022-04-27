First National Financial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
FN opened at C$38.16 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
