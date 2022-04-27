First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $178.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

