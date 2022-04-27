First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 225,118 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $84,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 266,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,075,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

BEP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

