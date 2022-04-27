First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 807,159 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 807,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $231,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

