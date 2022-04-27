First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $90,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

