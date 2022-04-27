First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,672,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $84,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

