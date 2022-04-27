First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Biogen worth $82,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.25.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.