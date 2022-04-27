First Trust Advisors LP Has $85.63 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,183,574 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 208,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,219,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.99. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $427.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

