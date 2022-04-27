First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Moderna worth $92,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $32,244,814 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

