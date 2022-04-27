First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 180,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,957,215 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $23.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

