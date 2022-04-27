Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 39,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

