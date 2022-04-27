Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

