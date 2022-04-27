FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $301.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.70. 328,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.81. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

