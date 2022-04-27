Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FLEX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. 2,720,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,081. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after buying an additional 373,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

