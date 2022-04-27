Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.