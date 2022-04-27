ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $20.65. ForgeRock shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $3,585,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

