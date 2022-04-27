Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Shares of FTS traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.23. 1,301,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,315. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.32 and a 52 week high of C$65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.09.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

