Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,068. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.