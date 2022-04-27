Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.34

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $22.10. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 19,192 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $334,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 77,381 shares of company stock worth $1,830,226 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

