Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.60

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €58.60 ($63.01) and traded as high as €63.46 ($68.24). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €61.82 ($66.47), with a volume of 565,807 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.47 ($70.40).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.65 and its 200-day moving average is €58.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

