Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FTDR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 1,343,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.