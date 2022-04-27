FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERAU) Trading Down 0.2%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 15,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 33,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

