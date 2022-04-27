Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $12,277.08 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,036 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $12,277.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $27,201.33.

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Valliant sold 367 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $2,209.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54.

On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750.00.

Shares of FUSN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 38,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,775. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

