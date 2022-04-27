FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

KMB stock opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

