G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $253.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

