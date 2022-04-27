Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 41,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,000. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bertil Lindmark acquired 14,604 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Galecto by 25.4% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galecto by 617.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

