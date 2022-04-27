Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE GH traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$195.45 million and a PE ratio of 35.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.05. Gamehost has a 1-year low of C$6.63 and a 1-year high of C$9.57.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

