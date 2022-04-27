GamyFi Platform Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $474.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $169,977.34 and $474.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.58 or 0.07349584 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

