Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.96% of Garmin worth $775,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

GRMN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.90. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

