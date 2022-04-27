Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.
Garmin stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,314. Garmin has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Garmin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after buying an additional 97,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Garmin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
