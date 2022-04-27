Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Garmin stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,314. Garmin has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Garmin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after buying an additional 97,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Garmin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.