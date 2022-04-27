Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 12,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,028,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $965.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.76%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 89.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.