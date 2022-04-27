Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $350.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Generac traded as low as $233.00 and last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.00.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

