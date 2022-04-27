General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$7.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

General Motors stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 19,819,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,794,105. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 80,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

