Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $567.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.23) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.19). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.23), with a volume of 261,641 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50.
Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)
