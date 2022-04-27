German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

