Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 26,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,319,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $475.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

