GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,081. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.97%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

