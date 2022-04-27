Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 321,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,619,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352,820 shares in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

