Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 6%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.76 and last traded at $49.76. 16,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 447,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $29,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

