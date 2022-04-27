GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 11902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

