Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.72. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 50,422 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.