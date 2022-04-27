Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE GDV traded up 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 11.18. 78,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is 11.75 and its 200 day moving average is 12.13. Global Dividend Growth Split has a fifty-two week low of 10.98 and a fifty-two week high of 13.18.

