Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.850-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE:GL traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.55. 373,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,839 shares of company stock worth $8,051,797. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

