GoByte Price Tops $0.0067 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $63,834.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

