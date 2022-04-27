Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.68

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 9677944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83.
About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
