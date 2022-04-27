GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

HCA opened at $213.37 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.41 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

