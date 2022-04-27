Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion.Graphic Packaging also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-2.25 EPS.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 98,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

