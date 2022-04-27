Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 13,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,530. Groupon has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $604.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta bought 118,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $2,357,072.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,550,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,814,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 793,852 shares of company stock worth $15,867,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

