GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 275,993 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowLife (PHOT)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.